Maximizing Returns and Minimizing Risks: Removing Bias from AI Models in Lending

As lenders increasingly rely on artificial intelligence (AI) for decision-making, it becomes crucial for them to address the issue of bias in their models. Fortunately, there are tools available to assist them in maximizing returns and minimizing risks in a fair and inclusive manner.

One such tool is FairPlay.ai, a company founded by CEO Kareem Saleh, which focuses on AI and financial inclusion. Saleh’s background includes working with lenders at ZestFinance and overseeing investments into development-friendly projects in emerging markets under the Obama administration. He discovered that outdated underwriting practices in the finance industry often resulted in disparities towards historically underserved groups, not because of ill intentions but due to limitations in data and mathematics.

To tackle this issue, FairPlay developed a fairness testing tool that enables lenders to assess the fairness of their algorithms by asking critical questions. Notable clients of FairPlay include Figure, Happy Money, Splash Financial, and Octane.

In addition to FairPlay, other companies are also taking steps to reduce bias and improve risk mitigation in AI algorithms. Capco recently partnered with SolasAI to incorporate algorithmic fairness directly into the model-building, operations, and governance processes of financial services firms. This joint solution identifies bias and generates fair alternative models in real-time.

Experts advise lenders to closely monitor the quality of training data to ensure the integrity of their AI models. Both Saleh and Joshua Siegel of Capco emphasize the importance of being vigilant about the data consumed by algorithms. Additionally, lenders can employ multiple AI systems to check against bias and utilize adversarial models that pit algorithms against each other. By adjusting algorithms and considering non-prejudicial factors, lenders can build predictive models that minimize bias towards historically disadvantaged groups.

Removing bias from AI models is not only important to meet regulatory expectations but also critical for protecting the reputation of lenders. In today’s social media age where access to alternative options is easy, institutions that are perceived as biased may face significant backlash.

In conclusion, lenders utilizing AI must prioritize removing bias from their models, ensuring fairness and promoting inclusivity in their decision-making processes.