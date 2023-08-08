Leidos and Permion Collaborate to Advance AI in National Security Missions

Science and technology leader, Leidos, has partnered with Permion, an AI/ML platform company, in a strategic collaboration to accelerate the use of AI in critical national security missions. This collaboration aims to enhance data-driven decision-making and operational support for government agencies and organizations.

By combining Permion’s neurosymbolic and generative AI technology with Leidos’ trusted AI/ML capabilities, both companies will be able to offer AI-enhanced capabilities to their customers. The collaboration will leverage Permion’s advanced AI platform, especially its X-Machines Instruction Set Architecture (XVM-ISA™), which is a data-oriented computing platform for AI. This will enhance applications and capabilities that can be deployed on the tactical edge, on-premises, or in the cloud.

Additionally, Leidos and Permion are working together to develop and test an explainable knowledge-graph generative AI solution. This solution, built on Permion’s OSIRIS™ and XVM-ISA™, is expected to provide decision support, data analytics, and high-value prediction capabilities to meet the AI requirements of government customers.

Leidos, a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions provider, employs around 46,000 professionals dedicated to solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. Permion, on the other hand, is an AI/ML platform company that has developed an AI virtual machine integrated with blockchain and logic for trustworthy Knowledge Graph processing.

This collaboration between Leidos and Permion will contribute to the advancement of AI capabilities in national security missions, delivering innovative solutions for government customers.