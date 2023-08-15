Xiaomi Aims to Compete in the High-End Smartphone Market

Xiaomi, known for its affordable budget and mid-range phones, has been struggling to gain traction in the high-end smartphone market. However, the company remains committed to developing flagship devices as a way to compete with other major smartphone manufacturers.

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, high-end smartphones are crucial for the company’s success. He emphasized that in order to secure technological advancements and future growth, Xiaomi must focus on high-end offerings, especially in the face of strong competitors like Huawei. Lei Jun sees pursuing the high-end market as the only viable path forward.

The high-end market is where the most profit is made and cutting-edge technology is developed, making it an important target for Xiaomi. The company has been making efforts to capture this market segment. For instance, the recently released Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers everything one would need in a smartphone, with impressive Leica-tuned sensors that make it comparable to a point-and-shoot camera.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is another example of the company’s dedication to flagship phones. It is claimed to be the thinnest foldable smartphone to date and features a new, more robust hinge and a quad-camera setup.

Xiaomi’s lagging performance in the high-end market cannot be attributed to the technology or quality of its phones. Instead, it is likely due to the brand’s reputation as an affordable smartphone maker, which may deter consumers from purchasing its higher-priced flagships. Additionally, the company’s confusing portfolio in important markets like India may also contribute to its struggles.

In conclusion, Xiaomi is determined to establish a presence in the high-end smartphone market. Despite facing challenges, the company believes that focusing on flagship devices is necessary for its continued growth and competitiveness in the industry.