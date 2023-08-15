Lego Releases Working Transmission Yamaha MT-10 SP Technic Set

Lego has introduced a new Technic set that allows enthusiasts to recreate a Yamaha MT-10 SP motorcycle on a large scale. The highlight of this set, beyond its impressive size and scale, is a functioning transmission that mimics the experience of riding a real motorcycle.

The Yamaha MT-10 SP is renowned for its powerful performance, featuring a crossplane 998cc inline-four engine capable of producing 164 horsepower. With its aggressive design and exhilarating exhaust note, this naked streetfighter became a popular choice when it debuted in 2016. The 2022 update of the MT-10 added advanced electronic features such as lean-sensitive traction control, ABS, slide control, wheel lift control, and cruise control.

Lego’s MT-10 SP set is meticulously designed to capture the essence of the real motorcycle. Like its BMW M 1000 RR kit predecessor, this Yamaha replica is approximately 1:5 scale. Once assembled, the Lego Yamaha MT-10 SP measures 17.5 inches in length and 9.5 inches in height. Interestingly, the kit features a functioning transmission as its standout feature, a first for Lego. While it offers three forward gears plus neutral (unlike the real motorcycle’s six gears), the gear shifting is authentically replicated, adding to the immersive experience.

The attention to detail in this Lego set is exceptional, with many of the Yamaha’s distinctive features accurately represented using Lego pieces. Unlike the BMW kit, which relied on stickers, the Yamaha set truly captures the bike’s essence. Although the kit only comes in the traditional Yamaha blue color scheme, the design showcases the SP variant of the motorcycle.

To recreate the Yamaha MT-10 SP, the Lego set contains a total of 1,478 pieces and retails for $239.99. This Technic set is not only a fantastic collectible for motorcycle and Lego enthusiasts but also showcases the potential for more advanced Lego kits in the future.