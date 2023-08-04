Lego Releases Technic Model of NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance

Lego has unveiled a Technic model of NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance, which faithfully replicates all the intricate details of the actual rover. Priced at $99.99, this 1,132-piece building set is the outcome of a collaboration between Lego and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Lego’s designers diligently worked with engineers who were involved in the development of Perseverance at JPL, enabling them to recreate the rover’s movements using Lego bricks. The Lego Technic Perseverance comes with a fully-articulated suspension, 360-degree steering, and a movable arm, giving it an authentic feel.

An interesting addition to the set is a decal that allows purchasers to personalize the mini robotic explorer with their own names. Furthermore, Lego has included an augmented reality app that grants users the opportunity to delve deeper into the Mars rover’s mission and explore the surface of Mars virtually.

Moreover, the Lego Technic set includes an accurate representation of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which served as a groundbreaking experiment in powered flight on another planet. Lego’s attention to detail ensures that enthusiasts can truly experience and understand the significance of this historic achievement within the context of the Mars mission.

Through this collaboration with NASA’s JPL, Lego has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering creativity and promoting learning among both young and adult fans of space exploration. The Lego Technic Mars Rover Perseverance set offers an immersive and educational experience. It celebrates the achievements of the Perseverance mission while inspiring future engineers, scientists, and space enthusiasts.