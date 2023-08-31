LEGO Art 31209 The Amazing Spider-Man: A Bold and Interactive Set

LEGO Art has taken their mosaic sets to a new level with the release of LEGO Art 31209 The Amazing Spider-Man. This set breaks free from the rectangular frame and adds depth and dimension to the final product. With 2,099 pieces, this set offers a unique and interactive building experience for LEGO enthusiasts.

The set features larger plates and slopes, along with varied size tiles, to replicate the style and shading of a comic book. The instructions for this set include references and Easter eggs related to both LEGO and Spider-Man, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

The build process is different from previous LEGO Art sets, as it does not use 16×16 Technic bricks. Instead, the frame is mostly made up of bricks, with plates helping to connect the grid together. The 16×16 sections are not finished products when attached to the frame, but rather have the shading technique applied and additional details added afterwards.

The head of Spider-Man is a particularly interesting aspect of the build, using a combination of wedge plates, hinge bricks, rounded plates with bar handles, and hidden half-circle 1×2 bricks. The result is a visually striking and intricately designed piece.

The final image of Spider-Man extends beyond the frame, with the hands and fingers literally gripping the edge. The sense of depth is further enhanced with subtle details like the elbow and forearm overlapping the border.

Overall, LEGO Art 31209 The Amazing Spider-Man is a well-executed and unique set that offers a different building experience compared to other LEGO Art mosaic sets. While the price may be higher, it is justified by the greater variety of larger bricks, plates, and slopes included in the set. If you’re a fan of LEGO and Spider-Man, this set is definitely worth considering for your collection.

