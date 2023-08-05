Advocates Discuss AI Implementation in Kentucky at Legislative Committee Meeting

During a recent meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology, advocates for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Kentucky provided an overview of the technology. The committee heard testimony from Ben Kaner and Alicia Schollaert of consulting firm Gartner, who highlighted both the potential benefits and risks of AI implementation in state agencies.

Kaner emphasized that AI has various uses, such as data management, user guides, and providing multilingual resources for residents. However, he also cautioned that AI can produce misleading information and reflect bias in data. He warned that malicious users can exploit AI to attack government networks. Kaner recommended that lawmakers view AI as an opportunity, but they must also consider the need to mitigate risks by involving humans and implementing automation gradually.

During the meeting, some legislators expressed concerns about the impact of AI. They raised questions about job displacement, data mining, and the potential for AI to gain control over government networks. On the other hand, other legislators focused on the positive aspects of AI, particularly in education. Schollaert mentioned that 51% of teachers are already using AI to reduce administrative tasks and provide more personalized support to students. AI tools can assist in creating lesson plans and offering personalized tutoring.

Legislators stressed the importance of developing protocols and safeguards for AI. They recognized the transformative potential of AI but also emphasized the need for oversight and accountability. Representative Kim King highlighted the responsibility of lawmakers in protecting the best interests of the public and preventing misuse of AI. Representative Ryan Dotson expressed concerns about the self-learning capabilities of AI and the potential challenges it might pose in the future.

The committee agreed on the need for further discussions and the development of regulations to guide the use of AI in Kentucky.