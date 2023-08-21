The Latest Updates from Legal Tech Provider Aderant

Legal business management provider Aderant has recently announced two new updates to its iTimekeep time-tracking software. The first of these updates is called iTimekeep’s Passive Time Assistant. This feature aims to track and capture time in the background by analyzing users’ meetings, emails, and other data. What sets this feature apart is that it automatically assigns the relevant client and matter to a time entry.

In addition to the Passive Time Assistant, Aderant has also introduced the Time Narrative Assistant. This feature analyzes which time entries are most likely to be approved by clients and which ones may need revision. While the Passive Time Assistant was released in August, the Time Narrative Assistant is expected to become available in the coming months.

Both of these updates are powered by Aderant’s artificial intelligence virtual assistant MADDI, which was introduced in June. These new features demonstrate how Aderant is leveraging AI technology to enhance its time-tracking software and provide more efficient solutions for legal professionals.

By using AI to automate time-tracking and analysis, Aderant aims to streamline the billing process and improve accuracy in timekeeping. These updates are part of Aderant’s ongoing commitment to innovation and addressing the needs of the fast-paced legal tech sector.

As the legal tech industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial for companies like Aderant to stay ahead of the curve and offer cutting-edge solutions for their clients. With these new updates, Aderant is positioning itself as a leader in providing intelligent and efficient time-tracking software for the legal industry.