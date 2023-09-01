LED Lighting Contributes to Growing Light Pollution Issue in the US

LED lighting has gained widespread popularity in the US due to its cost savings and energy efficiency compared to traditional lighting options. However, the rapid adoption of LED lighting is causing a significant problem: light pollution. Light pollution is the excessive artificial light that brightens the night sky, obscuring the visibility of stars. Recent research published in the journal Science reveals that the night sky is getting 10% brighter every year.

Experts attribute much of this increase in light pollution to the proliferation of cheaper, cleaner, and brighter LED lighting. Stephen Hummel, the dark skies senior outreach coordinator at the University of Texas’ McDonald Observatory, states that “the bright white LED lights are absolutely making the problem much worse.” A light pollution map of the United States shows that the issue affects not only big cities but also suburban and rural areas, with the eastern half of the country being particularly affected.

Apart from obstructing stargazing and diminishing the beauty of the night sky, light pollution has various negative impacts. It disrupts our sleep cycles and can contribute to health issues such as certain cancers and heart problems. Light pollution also disrupts the navigation patterns of insects and leads to the deaths of millions of birds each year that collide with brightly lit buildings.

To combat this growing issue, some measures are being taken. The McDonald Observatory, located in West Texas, helped organize the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve. This initiative involves replacing bright white LED streetlights with amber-colored ones that direct less light into the sky. The reserve is a collaboration between parks, communities, and local groups that have all committed to adopting better lighting practices.

Cities like Alpine, Texas, have passed ordinances to regulate outdoor lighting and have undergone the transition from white to amber streetlights. The American Lighting Association has also acknowledged the extent of the light pollution problem and encourages manufacturers to produce shielded outdoor light fixtures that direct the light away from the sky.

Despite the challenges posed by light pollution, there is optimism that the issue can be reversed through increased awareness and action. Hummel emphasizes that light pollution is a reversible form of pollution and states, “You could flip a switch and fix the problem.” With the right measures in place, such as using dark sky friendly lighting and promoting responsible outdoor lighting practices, the impact of light pollution can be mitigated, allowing for a clearer and more vibrant view of the night sky.

Sources:

– Science journal article

– Interview with Stephen Hummel, dark skies senior outreach coordinator at the University of Texas’ McDonald Observatory

– Light pollution map of the United States

– Ohad Shemmer, astronomer at the University of North Texas

– Information on the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve

– The American Lighting Association statement on light pollution reduction efforts