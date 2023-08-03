The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is experiencing rapid growth, making it essential to understand how AI works for anyone interested in a tech career. The 2023 Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners E-Degree Program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers the fundamentals of machine learning and equips students with the necessary tools to create their own AI bots.

Unlike random YouTube tutorials, this program is taught by expert educators at Eduonix who specialize in hands-on teaching. Throughout the program, students will learn to develop algorithms capable of detecting fake news and credit card fraud. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to participate in a project that simulates the Titanic disaster, using AI to find ways to survive.

The program not only focuses on practical skills but also teaches data collection techniques, regression analysis, and the basics of algebra. These are essential for understanding machine learning. A crash course in Python programming is also included in the program, as it is widely used in the field of AI.

Upon completion of the program, students will earn an e-degree from Eduonix, which can give them an edge in the competitive tech industry. The entire program, comprising 35 hours of content, is currently available for just $29.99, a significant discount from the original price.

For individuals interested in pursuing a career in the exciting field of AI, this program presents a valuable opportunity to acquire the knowledge and skills needed at an affordable cost.