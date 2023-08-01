2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle: A Comprehensive Education in AI and Automation Development

The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle is now priced at £46.69, giving you a 74% discount on the original price. With a total of 13 courses and 46 hours of instruction, this bundle equips you with the necessary skills in AI and automation development.

Your journey begins with the course “Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools” by Bryan Guerra, the founder of Invert Media. This course lays a strong foundation in AI by teaching you about the available tools and how to effectively utilize them. It also focuses on problem-solving techniques aided by AI.

Further your knowledge with courses that concentrate on specific AI tools. “ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You” by best-selling Amazon author Alex Genadinik demonstrates the integration of ChatGPT into your workflow, enabling it to create various types of content such as blog posts, social media content, and sales copy.

For those interested in the interdisciplinary field of AI and robotics, “Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Tools, and Templates” by Chris Mall, a Ph.D. holder in computer science, provides an ideal opportunity. This course covers the fundamentals of machine learning for robotics, robot learning, motion, and sensing, offering a comprehensive education in the field.

