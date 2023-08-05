CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Learn a New Language with Speakly

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Learn a New Language with Speakly

Learning a new language can be challenging, but there are ways to make it easier. Speakly is a language-learning app that provides a hands-on approach to learning eight different languages. By immersing yourself in real-life scenarios, you can gain experience and improve your language skills.

Speakly uses computational algorithms to teach you statistically relevant words that you can actually use in conversations. While you won’t become fluent overnight, a lifetime subscription to Speakly for only $69.99 (76% off regular price) during the Back-to-School sale gives you plenty of time to work on improving your language skills.

With this subscription, you have the opportunity to study eight languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Finnish, Estonian, and English. Imagine how much more enjoyable your next international vacation will be when you can speak to the locals in their native language.

The app provides beginner to advanced language lessons, focusing on practical vocabulary for shopping, directions, socializing, food and drink, and more. The creators of Speakly claim that with just 100 hours of study, you can attain confident language skills, although this may vary for each individual learner.

One of the benefits of a lifetime subscription is that you can learn at your own pace. The app allows you to access Speakly from an unlimited number of devices, and all updates are included.

Take advantage of the Back-to-School sale and start your language learning journey with Speakly. Prices are subject to change, so act now to secure this incredible offer.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

The Fate of Mars’ Moon Phobos

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Capcom Releases Early Artwork of New Outfits for Street Fighter 6 Characters

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Role of AI in Enhancing the Precision of Criminal Profiling: A Legal Psychology Perspective

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Fate of Mars’ Moon Phobos

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Capcom Releases Early Artwork of New Outfits for Street Fighter 6 Characters

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of AI in Enhancing the Precision of Criminal Profiling: A Legal Psychology Perspective

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Nintendo Distributing Golden Apple Item for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch News Channel

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments