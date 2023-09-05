Rumors Suggest a Nintendo Direct in September, Following Company’s Regular Release Schedule

According to rumors, a Nintendo Direct is expected to take place in September, following the company’s usual content release plan. This comes after Nintendo recently hosted a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, which provided an in-depth look at the first Super Mario side-scrolling game in several years.

In previous years, Nintendo has held Directs in February, June, and September. However, some members of the community were concerned that the August Mario Direct would delay the annual fall showcase. To ease these fears, rumors are circulating that Nintendo will continue with its regular schedule this year.

Felipe Lima, Editor-in-Chief of Universo Nintendo, reported that there will be a Nintendo Direct next week. This information was supported by Nintendo news source, Stealth40k, stating that Nintendo always has a Direct in September, making it only a matter of time.

To get an idea of what we can expect from this year’s Direct, it is helpful to look at the games still in development. The September 2022 Direct announced titles like Fire Emblem: Engage, Octopath Traveler II, and Pikmin 4. These releases provide context for the potential announcements in this year’s Direct.

While there is speculation about the upcoming Direct, there are also several games with concrete release dates that fans can look forward to. These include WarioWare, Dragon Quest, Super Mario RPG, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Persona 5 Tactica.

As more information becomes available, we will provide updates on what Nintendo has in store for its fans.