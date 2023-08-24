Reviving the Original Wipeout: A Triumph of Code Reimagining

A developer named Dominic Szablewski has managed to salvage the source code for the original Wipeout game, which was released back in 1995. The code had been leaked by Forest of Illusion, a now-defunct archive. Rather than simply porting the original game to modern systems, Szablewski took on the ambitious task of completely rewriting the rendering, physics, and sound engines.

The leaked code mostly came from Wipeout ATI 3D Rage Edition, a lackluster Windows port bundled with ATI GPUs. It was a messy amalgamation of code fragments from various platforms, including DOS, PlayStation, and different iterations of Windows. The result was poor geometry, sluggish performance, and subpar text rendering. However, the core gameplay and design of the original Wipeout still held up.

Despite the messy codebase, Szablewski expressed his admiration for the original game. “The code may not be pretty, but the result justifies it all,” he wrote. The menu state alone consisted of a staggering 5,000 lines of if-else statements, a testament to the chaotic nature of the development process. Szablewski painstakingly reworked the code to improve performance and fix various issues.

After completing the project, Szablewski published his rewritten code on GitHub and provided documentation on his process. His justification for taking on this massive undertaking was that the leak could be seen as intentional, making the rewritten source code fall under fair use. With this reimagination, the original Wipeout game can now be enjoyed on modern systems with improved performance and various bug fixes.

