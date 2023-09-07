Leaked Details of Intel’s Meteor Lake Mobile SKUs Surface

A hardware leaker known as Golden Pig has recently leaked information about three new Meteor Lake mobile SKUs on the Chinese social networking site Bilibili. These SKUs, featuring Intel’s new Core Ultra branding, are listed as the Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H, and Core Ultra 9 185H. According to the leak, the latter two SKUs will have maximum boost clocks of 5 GHz and 5.1 GHz, while the 155H will have a peak clock speed of 4.8 GHz.

Golden Pig’s clock speed data suggests that each number in the model name refers to the base and boost frequencies of each CPU. For example, the Core Ultra 7 155H will have a maximum boost clock of 4.8 GHz for the first two P cores, 4.5 GHz for a few more P cores, and 4.3 GHz for the remaining cores. The E cores will have a maximum boost clock of 3.8 GHz, and the base clock speed for the chip will be 2.8 GHz.

Similarly, the Core Ultra 7 165H will have two P cores with a maximum boost clock of 5 GHz, varying boost clocks for other P cores, and 3.8 GHz for the E cores, with a base clock speed of 2.8 GHz. The Core Ultra 9 185H, the most powerful chip among the trio, will have two P cores with a maximum boost clock of 5.1 GHz, varying boost clocks for other P cores, and 3.8 GHz for the E cores, with a base clock speed of 2.8 GHz.

Although the leaked information did not cover core counts, it is expected that Intel’s Meteor Lake lineup will have a maximum core capacity of 14. These new Meteor Lake mobile chips may have lower clock speeds compared to previous generations of Intel mobile hybrid CPUs. However, this reduction is understandable as the Meteor Lake architecture utilizes a more advanced process node, which can still result in improved performance.

Meteor Lake represents a significant advancement for Intel’s hybrid CPUs, featuring a tile-based system that integrates different chipsets into a single CPU. The inclusion of new chipsets enhances the functionality of Meteor Lake chips, including the addition of a new AI-chipset and an iGPU powered by TSMC silicon. Moreover, with the utilization of Intel’s more advanced ‘Intel 4’ node, Meteor Lake’s cores are expected to provide increased efficiency and higher frequencies at the same power level compared to the previous Alder Lake designs.

With the Meteor Lake launch approaching, it is likely that more leaked SKUs will emerge, providing further insight into Intel’s next-generation CPU lineup.

