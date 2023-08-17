The Lenovo Legion Go: A Powerful Handheld Gaming PC

Lenovo is set to join the handheld gaming PC market with its latest creation, the Legion Go. This new device combines elements from popular gaming devices such as the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Although Lenovo has not made an official statement, recent reports and leaked images have given us a glimpse into what the Legion Go has to offer.

From the leaked images, it is clear that the Legion Go features an eight-inch screen and comes with two removable Joy-Con-like controllers. The device also includes a wide kickstand, similar to the Switch OLED, allowing for tabletop gaming. The controllers themselves appear to be a hybrid design, combining the flat and removable Joy-Cons of the Switch with the contoured and attached grips of the Steam Deck.

One interesting feature is a touchpad located on the right controller, while the back of the same controller seems to have a wheel. This suggests that the screen may have touchscreen capabilities, as the controllers can be detached. It is also worth noting that the Legion Go seems to prioritize a thicker design, in contrast to the thinner and lighter Asus ROG Ally. This could potentially allow for improved battery life, a concern raised by users of the ROG Ally.

According to reports, the Legion Go will run on Windows 11 and is expected to support a wide range of Windows games. Its hardware is rumored to include AMD Phoenix processors, similar to those found in the ROG Ally and other Windows handhelds. Lenovo’s previous ventures into the handheld gaming market, such as the “LaVie Mini” concept and the unreleased Legion Play, indicate a growing commitment to this space.

While Lenovo has yet to comment on these leaks, the Legion Go appears to be a promising addition to the handheld gaming PC market. Gamers await its official release to see how it performs and competes with the likes of the Steam Deck and other similar devices.