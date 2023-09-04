DJI Pocket 3 Leaked: New LCD Screen and Potential Features

A leaked picture from a reliable source has sparked excitement among DJI enthusiasts, as it appears to show the DJI Pocket 3 out in the wild with a new LCD screen. Igo Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) shared the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing a DJI staffer operating the camera with its larger rear screen. The screen is in landscape format, indicating a departure from the stick-like form factor of the Pocket camera series. It remains unclear if the screen is fixed or if it affects the camera’s handling, but this design evolution is certainly intriguing.

While there is limited information available about the Pocket 3 at this time, the confirmation that DJI is working on a successor to the beloved Pocket series, coupled with the recent launch of the DJI Osmo Action 4, gives enthusiasts cause for excitement. The Osmo Action 4, seen as a GoPro rival, features improved performance and in-body stabilization that could potentially be inherited by the Pocket 3.

One notable upgrade in the Action 4 is its larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, offering better video image quality. Based on the leaked pictures, it is reasonable to expect the Pocket 3 to feature the same sensor, rather than the larger 1-inch sensor some were hoping for. Incorporating a larger sensor without increasing the camera’s size, along with a bigger screen for improved viewing, would make the Pocket 3 an appealing vlogging camera that can easily fit in your pocket.

Excitement is building among DJI users and fans of the Pocket series as they eagerly anticipate more information about the Pocket 3. Hopefully, they won’t have to wait too much longer for an official announcement from DJI.

