League of Legends Patch 13.17: Buffs for Mages and Nerfs for Naafiri

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 24, 2023
Patch 13.17 of the popular MOBA game League of Legends is set to bring some exciting changes to the gameplay. The patch will introduce buffs for several mage champions, while also nerfing the recently released assassin Naafiri. Here’s everything you need to know:

The release date for LoL Patch 13.17 is scheduled for August 30th, 2023, according to Riot Games’ patch schedule. The patch will first roll out on Oceanic servers, followed by other servers throughout the day. Players can expect a few hours of downtime during the patching process, with matchmaking queues being taken offline approximately three hours before.

In Patch 13.17, several mage champions will receive buffs in an effort to bring them back into the middle lane. Champions like Lux, Xerath, Zoe, Vex, Twisted Fate, and Orianna will all be getting general buffs to enhance their gameplay experience.

However, the focus of the patch will also be on nerfing the recently released Naafiri, who has quickly become one of the strongest champions in the game. Developers at Riot Games will be toning down Naafiri’s power to balance the gameplay and make it a fairer experience for all players.

Overall, Patch 13.17 aims to address the balance issues in the game and provide a more enjoyable and competitive experience for League of Legends players.

Source: Liam Ho, Dexerto

