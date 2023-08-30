A New Champion Arises in League of Legends: Briar

League of Legends is known for its diverse and unique champion concepts, but the upcoming release of Briar introduces a whole new level of gameplay mechanics. Briar is a vampire champion who can tap into a frenzy mode for increased damage and lifesteal, but sacrifices control while in this state.

Riot Games recently provided an in-depth look at Briar, highlighting her intriguing design. The goal of creating a champion who loses control during certain moments led to the creation of Briar. Despite being a vampire, she is at peace with her nature and enjoys drinking blood without any malicious intent.

Briar’s abilities set her apart from other champions. Unlike most champions who have regular healing abilities, Briar relies on attacking to heal herself. Her attacks cause bleeding, which she can recover from. Additionally, her abilities provide bursts of healing, especially when an enemy champion dies.

One of her signature abilities is Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack, where Briar breaks free from her restraints and pursues the nearest enemy relentlessly. This ability grants her increased attack speed and movement speed, and her attacks deal area-of-effect damage. She can also use Snack Attack during Blood Frenzy, which allows her to deal damage based on the enemy’s missing health and heal herself.

Another key ability is Chilling Scream, which provides damage reduction and healing based on Briar’s maximum health. Upon reactivation, Briar unleashes a powerful scream that damages and slows enemies. At maximum charge, this ability can also knock enemies back and stun them if they collide with a wall. Chilling Scream also allows the player to regain control of Briar and end the effects of Blood Frenzy.

Briar’s ultimate ability, Certain Death, kicks a blood crystal that marks the first champion hit. She then dives towards that champion, fearing nearby enemies upon her arrival. While in Certain Death, Briar enters an upgraded Blood Frenzy, gaining additional armor, magic resist, lifesteal, and movement speed.

Effectively using Briar will require careful management of her Blood Frenzy and Chilling Scream abilities. Players will need to consider the balance between dealing high damage and maintaining control over Briar. Additionally, building items that reduce her healing, such as Grievous Wounds, will be crucial in countering her sustainability.

Briar is expected to be released soon in League of Legends. Stay tuned for the patch notes that will introduce her to the game.