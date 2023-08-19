Mythic Variants in League of Legends: What You Need to Know

League of Legends offers a range of skin tiers, including Legacy, Epic, Legendary, Ultimate, Mythic, and Prestige. In addition to these, players can also explore chromas, Mythic chromas, and the latest addition to the game, Mythic Variants.

Mythic Variants were first introduced in August 2023, starting with the Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin. These skins are loot-exclusive, meaning they can only be obtained through specific loot boxes during a certain period of time. Unlike completely new skins, Mythic Variants are created by reusing and recoloring older skins like Dark Cosmic Jhin. These variants come with new ability colors, splash art, icons, and borders.

To acquire a Mythic Variant skin like Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin, players can open a capsule, and they are guaranteed to receive it within 30 capsules. It is not necessary to own the original skin to get the Mythic Variant, and there is also a chance to obtain it through skin rerolls.

Riot Games introduced Mythic Variants to address the issue of Mythic and Prestige skins becoming too common and losing their uniqueness. Instead of taking away from players who enjoy the accessibility of the Prestige system, the developers opted to add Mythic Variants to the game.

As of now, Mythic Variants are not available for purchase in the shop. However, Riot Games has expressed openness to the possibility of adding them in the future, although no guarantees have been made.

The first Mythic Variant skin, Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin, marks the beginning of this new addition to League of Legends. Players can look forward to more unique and exclusive variants in the future as Riot Games continues to evolve the game’s cosmetic offerings.