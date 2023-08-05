The LoLdle: Test Your League of Legends Knowledge

The LoLdle is a guessing game that challenges players in the League of Legends community to correctly identify various aspects of champions in the game. In the recently released 394th edition of the game, players were presented with five different questions. Let’s go through the answers.

The first question was about the classic skin, and the answer is Twisted Fate. By paying attention to his region and release year, players could easily recognize his name.

The second question, which involved a quote, led to the champion Aphelios. The quote “I am your sister. I am listening.” is a clue to Aphelios, who fights alongside his sister.

The third question focused on abilities, and the answer is Vladimir. Players could identify Vladimir by recognizing his passive ability image, which features himself.

The fourth question involved an emoji, and the answer is Karma. Figuring out Karma based on the emoji clues can be a bit challenging.

The fifth and final question was about splash art, specifically Corki’s Urfrider skin. Identifying Corki’s Urfrider splash art is the most difficult task, as it doesn’t provide clear hints.

Previous editions of the LoLdle have featured various solutions. Some of the solutions from previous editions include champions like Braum, Galio, Zed, Samira, Viego, Nidalee, Tristana, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Ornn, Lissandra, Twitch, Elise, Neeko, and Ekko.

Overall, the LoLdle is gaining popularity among League of Legends players who want to test their knowledge of the game and its champions. It’s a fun way to engage with the community and challenge yourself to stay updated with all the champions in the game. So, if you’re a League of Legends enthusiast, give the LoLdle a try and see how well you know the champions!