The LoLdle Answers for August 15

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
The LoLdle Answers for August 15

The LoLdle answers for its 404th iteration are now available. Players must deduce five riddles connected to iconic League of Legends champions. Their ability to recognize characters, remember phrases, analyze visuals, identify exclusive skills, and interpret emojis will all be put to the test. Furthermore, they can maintain their daily streak and share the results on social media platforms.

The answers to August 15’s LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Karthus
Quote: Rengar
Ability: Cassiopeia
Bonus: W
Emoji: Sylas
Splash Art: Volibear
Bonus: Northern Storm Volibear

The first answer is Karthus. Based on the hints provided by the puzzle, such as his Shadow Isles region and release year of 2009, it can be quite straightforward to recognize him. The quote for August 15 can be somewhat difficult to identify, as Rengar has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta.

The answer to the ability puzzle is Cassiopeia, which is an easy guess. She is one of the most popular mid-laners in ranked matches. Similarly, the emoji puzzle won’t pose a challenge either, as Sylas is also popular among casual and pro gamers. Lastly, Volibear’s splash art is pretty tough to identify.

The answers to LoLdle’s 405th edition will be published tomorrow.

