League of Legends Briar Skins: A New Champion Revealed

During the recent League of Legends champion Roadmap, Riot Games unveiled the name of their newest champion – Briar. This champion, situated in a castle reminiscent of Castlevania, is set to bring something unique to the game. What makes Briar particularly intriguing is the fact that she is a vampire. However, this begs the question: what about Vladimir, the champion who already resembles a vampire?

Contrary to popular belief, Vladimir is not actually a vampire. He is a Blood Mage who wields hemomancy, which is a form of blood magic. Despite his appearance and vampire-inspired name, Vladimir is not categorized as a vampire in the League of Legends universe. Briar, on the other hand, seems to be a true vampire, combining elements of Vladimir and Warwick. The champion possesses a hunger mechanic, highlighting her struggle to control her insatiable appetite. This trait even poses a potential threat to Noxus, the in-game setting.

While details and visuals regarding Briar are currently limited, Riot Games has released the Splash Art skin for her. The community is eagerly awaiting the reveal of her release skin. Speculation surrounding the next skin revolves around the possibility of the New League of Legends Coven Skinline. Leaked before Briar’s official reveal, this skin line seems well-suited to Briar’s aesthetic. However, fans will have to wait for the official release for confirmation.

Definitions:

– Vladimir: A champion in League of Legends who uses hemomancy, a form of blood magic, but is not a vampire.

– Warwick: Another champion in League of Legends, known for his werewolf theme.

– Noxus: A fictional empire in the League of Legends universe.

Sources:

– The Game Haus