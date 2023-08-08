League of Legends’ Arena Mode to Conclude, Possible Return in Upgraded Form

League of Legends’ Arena mode, known for its 2v2v2v2 format, has become a popular addition to the game during the Soul Fighters’ event. This mode focuses solely on player-vs-player combat, removing elements such as farming, tower-taking, and neutral objectives.

Players have shown great enthusiasm for Arena, raising questions about its potential as a permanent feature. However, Riot Games has made a decision regarding the mode’s future. Arena mode is scheduled to conclude on August 28, 2023, coinciding with the end of the Soul Fighters’ event. Players are encouraged to try it out before it disappears.

There is still some hope for Arena enthusiasts, though. A Rioter has mentioned the possibility of the mode returning in a significantly upgraded version. Riot Games has implemented new technology that allows them to seamlessly toggle the mode on and off.

Furthermore, the developer has hinted that if player response proves strong enough, they may consider making Arena a permanent fixture in the game. Only time will tell if this will come to fruition.

