Parents: Key Role in Encouraging Young People’s Participation in Sports

In a recent study on children’s sport participation and physical activity, it was found that parents play a crucial role in motivating young people to engage in sports. The study revealed that both fathers and mothers are influential in shaping their children’s involvement in physical activities. Boys were more likely to attribute their sports participation to their fathers, while girls were more likely to credit their mothers.

The study, conducted across the island of Ireland among nearly 9,000 10- to 19-year-olds, highlights the importance of gender-specific parental roles in leading by example. Active parents are more likely to have active children. Therefore, parents who actively participate in sports can significantly influence their children’s attitudes and behaviors towards physical activity.

Although the study shows a slight increase in the number of children meeting the World Health Organization’s guidelines for daily physical activity, researchers still consider the percentage to be “unacceptably low.” Stephen Behan, an assistant professor at DCU’s School of Health and Human Performance, emphasizes that moderate activity doesn’t require extreme physical exertion but rather anything beyond a brisk walk.

To bridge the gap between children’s perceived and actual activity levels, experts recommend active engagement between parents and children. The ongoing school holidays provide an excellent opportunity for parents to engage in shared physical activities such as walking, cycling, and visits to parks or playgrounds. By finding a middle ground where both parents and children can enjoy different activities, families can establish regular physical activity as a norm.

Parental support is vital in overcoming barriers to physical activity, such as time constraints. Teen girls, in particular, often struggle to balance schoolwork and sports. Parents can help by creating a good routine and empowering their children to prioritize their well-being. It is crucial for parents to examine their own relationship with physical activity and convey positive and enjoyable messages about sports and exercise. Avoiding labeling, stereotyping, and associating physical activity purely with weight management or “earning” food are important steps in promoting a healthy attitude toward exercise.

Compassion and understanding are essential when addressing children’s barriers to physical activity. Rather than assuming reasons, parents should communicate openly with their children to identify and address any challenges they may be facing. Collaborating with children based on their interests and setting small achievable goals can foster a sense of competence and mastery, contributing to their overall well-being.

The study underscores the significance of parental influence in shaping young people’s participation in sports. By actively supporting and engaging with their children, parents can foster a lifelong love for physical activity, help them develop important life skills, and promote their overall health and well-being.

FAQs

1. What is the key finding of the study on young people’s sport participation?

The study reveals that parents, both mothers and fathers, play a crucial role in motivating young people to participate in sports.

2. Are boys and girls influenced differently by their parents in sports participation?

Yes, the study found that boys were more likely to be motivated by their fathers, while girls were more likely to be motivated by their mothers.

3. How can parents support their children’s physical activity?

Parents can actively participate in physical activities with their children, such as walking, cycling, and visiting parks or playgrounds. It is essential for parents to create a supportive environment and prioritize their children’s well-being.

4. What are the recommended approaches for parents to promote physical activity?

Parents should enjoy physical activity themselves and convey positive messages about sports and exercise. They should avoid labeling, stereotyping, and associating physical activity solely with weight management or food intake. Setting small achievable goals and collaborating with children based on their interests can also be helpful.

5. Why is parental support crucial for teens in sports?

Parental support helps teens develop a sense of competence and mastery, positively impacting their overall well-being. Celebrating their achievements and recognizing their personal development, regardless of results, is essential.