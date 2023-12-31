Le Droit Says Goodbye to Print, Embraces Digital Transition

Le Droit, a prominent French-language newspaper serving the Ottawa-Gatineau region, has bid farewell to its print edition after more than 100 years in circulation. The final physical copy rolled off the presses over the weekend, marking the culmination of Le Droit’s gradual transition to a digital publication.

The decision to go exclusively online has been a long time coming, according to editor-in-chief Marie-Claude Lortie. Lortie revealed that when she joined Le Droit in 2021, the switch had already been determined. The only question was when it would happen, not if.

While some readers might be disappointed by this shift, Lortie believes it is a necessary change from both an environmental and financial standpoint. In a recent interview, she emphasized the importance of adapting to the digital age and reducing the newspaper’s ecological footprint.

Le Droit had already taken significant steps toward digitalization, beginning in 2020 when it ceased its six-day print schedule and transitioned to publishing only on Saturdays. Now, with the final print edition behind them, Le Droit joins other Quebec newspapers under Groupe Capitale Médias in embracing an online presence.

Retired Le Droit editor Pierre Bergeron sees this transition as an evolution rather than a cause for mourning. He remains optimistic about the future of journalism and believes that journalists will find innovative ways to continue their work.

The final edition of Le Droit is a tribute to the newspaper’s impact in the community. Spanning 88 pages, it is filled with stories contributed by both writers and readers, encompassing the paper’s rich history and its enduring legacy.

While Le Droit’s farewell to print marks the end of an era, it also represents a new chapter in the newspaper’s journey. Going digital opens up exciting opportunities for reaching wider audiences and adapting to the ever-changing media landscape.

