Comparing Lava Storm 5G and Realme C67: Which Smartphone Should You Choose?

Summary: Choosing between mid-range smartphones can be confusing, especially when two phones are available at a similar price range. This article compares the features of Lava Storm 5G and Realme C67 to help users make an informed decision.

Lava Storm 5G offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in Gale Green and Thunder Black colors, priced at ₹14,999.

On the other hand, Realme C67 is available in two storage options. It offers 128GB storage with 4GB RAM or 128GB storage with 6GB RAM. The base variant is priced at ₹13,999, while the top variant is priced at ₹14,999.

When it comes to display, Lava Storm 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme C67, on the other hand, offers a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of processor, Lava Storm 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, while Realme C67 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Both phones feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, Lava Storm 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the other hand, Realme C67 comes with a 50MP+2MP camera setup.

In conclusion, both Lava Storm 5G and Realme C67 offer impressive features at a similar price point. The choice between the two ultimately depends on users’ preferences, such as RAM and storage requirements, display size, and camera specifications.

FAQ:

Q: Which smartphone offers more RAM?

A: Lava Storm 5G offers 8GB RAM, while Realme C67 offers a base variant with 4GB RAM and a top variant with 6GB RAM.

Q: What is the price difference between the two phones?

A: Lava Storm 5G is priced at ₹14,999, and Realme C67 is priced at ₹13,999 for the base variant and ₹14,999 for the top variant.

Q: Do both phones support fast charging?

A: Yes, both Lava Storm 5G and Realme C67 support 33W fast charging.

Q: What are the display sizes of the two phones?

A: Lava Storm 5G features a 6.8-inch display, while Realme C67 offers a slightly smaller 6.72-inch display.

Q: How many cameras are there on each phone?

A: Lava Storm 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Realme C67 features a 50MP+2MP camera setup.