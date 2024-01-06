New Lava Smartphone Hinted in Cryptic Tweet

Lava, a leading smartphone manufacturer, is set to launch a new device in India soon. The company’s President, Sunil Raina, recently sent out a cryptic tweet that hints at the upcoming release. The tweet contains a jumble of letters that, when rearranged, spell out “Lava Blaze Curve 5G,” suggesting that the new smartphone will boast a curved screen. This would be the first device from Lava to feature such a design element.

Although Lava has not made an official announcement regarding the launch of a smartphone with this name, users on social media were quick to decipher the puzzle and speculate about the upcoming device. It is expected that the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will feature a curved AMOLED display and support 5G connectivity. However, the price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet.

Lava has been active in the Indian market, with recent releases including the Lava Yuva 3 Pro and Lava Storm 5G. The upcoming Lava Blaze Curve 5G is likely to be the company’s flagship device for 2024.

In November of last year, Lava introduced the Lava Blaze 2 5G as the latest addition to its Blaze series. This affordable 5G smartphone features a 6.56-inch LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, and up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

As we anticipate the official launch of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, more information about the device is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new addition to the Lava smartphone lineup.

FAQ

1. What is the name of the upcoming Lava smartphone?

The upcoming Lava smartphone is believed to be called the Lava Blaze Curve 5G.

2. What feature sets this smartphone apart from previous Lava devices?

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to be the first Lava smartphone to feature a curved screen.

3. What other smartphones with curved displays are available in India?

Some affordable smartphones with curved displays in India include the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

