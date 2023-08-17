SLIM Lander Successfully Touches Down on Lunar Surface

Japan has successfully landed their SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) spacecraft on the lunar surface. This mission marks Japan’s fourth attempt to land on the Moon. The SLIM lander is a part of the larger EQUULEUS mission, which aims to study the Earth’s magnetic field from the Moon.

During the recent Small Satellite Conference in Utah, SpaceX announced their Bandwagon rideshare missions. These missions will target mid-inclination orbits at altitudes between 550-605 km (342-376 miles), in addition to their Transporter rideshare missions. SpaceX plans to execute two flights each in 2024 and 2025.

Rocket Lab also made a notable announcement at the conference. They revealed their plans to develop a larger rocket called Neutron, capable of delivering up to 8,000 kg (17,637 pounds) of payload to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The Neutron rocket aims to provide commercial and government customers with affordable access to space.

Firefly Aerospace shared their progress on the development of their small satellite launch vehicle, called Firefly Alpha. They announced that they are on track to conduct their first Alpha launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. Firefly Alpha is designed to carry up to 1,000 kg (2,205 pounds) of payload to LEO.

Lastly, Amazon made headlines with their plan to launch 3,236 satellites into Low Earth Orbit in an effort to provide global internet coverage. This initiative, known as Project Kuiper, aims to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable internet access to underserved communities around the world.