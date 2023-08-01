The Rapid Growth of the Electrified Vehicle Industry in Latin America

The electrified vehicle (xEV) industry in Latin America is experiencing significant growth in terms of vehicle sales, charging infrastructure, and regulations. This growth is primarily driven by the introduction of new models and purchase incentives. In 2022, the region witnessed a 32.6% increase in electrified vehicle sales, with nearly 157,000 units sold.

Colombia and Uruguay are currently leading the region in terms of xEV penetration rate in total light vehicle sales, with shares of 11.9% and 6.9% respectively. To evaluate the market performance and identify demand trends, a study titled “Latin American Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Growth Opportunities” focuses on passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

The analysis covers the period from 2023 to 2035, with 2022 as the base year. The report provides forecasts for total electrified vehicle sales, sales by technology (BEV, PHEV, and HEV), total electrified vehicle parc, and vehicle parc by technology. This comprehensive analysis aims to offer valuable insights for automotive industry participants interested in the growing and competitive electrified vehicle market in Latin America.

