Countries in Latin America with Surpassing 1% Market Share for Electric Vehicles

Latin America is experiencing a significant growth in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). In this article, we will explore the countries in the region that have surpassed the symbolic 1% market share for EVs and examine some of the fastest-growing EV markets.

Chile, despite ranking behind Ecuador and Panama in market share, has one of the most comprehensive charging networks in Latin America. The country recently surpassed Colombia in having the largest electric bus fleet outside of China. In the first half of 2023, Chile sold a total of 777 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and 154 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), representing a market share of 0.5% and 0.1% respectively. Notably, these numbers only account for light vehicles, and data on electric trucks and buses is not available. Chile has seen a significant growth in BEV sales, with a 40% year-on-year increase, while PHEV sales have declined by nearly 40%.

Mexico has also reached the 1% market share milestone for EVs. The country has experienced exponential growth in EV sales, with an increase of 90% in 2021, 120% in 2022, and 80% so far in 2023. Mexico sold a total of 4,132 BEVs and 1,966 PHEVs during the first five months of 2023, accounting for a market share of 0.75% and 0.35% respectively. The majority of the growth in Mexico’s EV market has come from BEVs, which saw a remarkable 400% increase in 2022 and a 190% year-on-year increase in 2023. Mexico is a significant player in both ICE and EV manufacturing in Latin America, with various brands having manufacturing facilities in the country.

An honorary mention goes to the Dominican Republic, which had a 1 to 2.5% market share for BEVs in 2022. However, there is a lack of publicly accessible data and news coverage regarding EV sales in the country.

These emerging leaders and fast-growing markets in Latin America showcase the increasing adoption and growth of EVs in the region. As infrastructure improves and more affordable options become available, the transition to electric mobility is expected to accelerate.