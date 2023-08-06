The Nothing Phone (2) Receives Software Update with Camera Enhancements

The Nothing Phone (2) has received its second software update, labeled as Nothing OS 2.0.2, which includes the July 2023 security patch and various camera enhancements. The aim of this update is to enhance the camera capabilities of the Phone (2) and provide users with an improved photography experience.

One of the significant improvements is the enhanced low-light performance, allowing users to capture better photos in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the update refines the bokeh effect in Portrait Mode, resulting in a more professional-looking background blur. Furthermore, the update ensures sharper and more detailed images when using the 50MP mode.

Aside from these camera enhancements, the update also brings several other improvements and bug fixes. It optimizes touch panel responsiveness under certain conditions, enhances network reliability with multiple carriers worldwide, and improves stability and contrast when recording videos using the rear camera. The haptic feedback strength when typing has also been reworked to provide a more satisfying typing experience.

Furthermore, the update addresses various issues, such as unresponsiveness of the ‘double tap to wake’ feature, unresponsiveness of the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile, and occasional unresponsiveness of the System UI.

The software update is currently rolling out to Phone (2) owners, allowing them to enjoy these enhancements. Moreover, the update will also be made available for the Phone (1) before the end of August.

The Nothing Phone (2) is currently priced at $599 and can be purchased to experience these updates and improvements in camera capabilities.