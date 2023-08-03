SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Last of C-Band Satellites for 5G Rollout

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the final of twelve new C-band video relay satellites early on Thursday. These satellites were purchased by Intelsat and SES, the two largest geostationary communications satellite operators, to aid in clearing spectrum for the rollout of 5G wireless services in the United States.

The transition from satellite services to terrestrial 5G is being overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Incentive payments of nearly $9 billion will be awarded to Intelsat and SES by 5G cell network operators, once they have cleared the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum.

Verizon and AT&T acquired the majority of the C-band spectrum through an $80 billion auction held by the FCC in 2020. In order to enable the 5G transition, Intelsat and SES purchased new satellites specifically designed to operate in a different portion of the C-band spectrum.

Despite the shift towards internet connectivity, there remains a significant market for traditional C-band services, particularly in cable television and video distribution.

A framework has been established for the satellite operators, 5G service providers, and the FCC to provide Intelsat and SES with incentives once they have completed the full transition off the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum. The goal is to achieve this transition two years ahead of the mandated deadline, by December 2023.

Over the past year, Intelsat and SES have launched their new C-band satellites, with the final satellite, named Galaxy 37, being launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Manufactured by Maxar and weighing 11,162 pounds, Galaxy 37 will maneuver itself into geostationary orbit and be ready for operational service in October.

SES has already completed its C-band clearing work, generating proceeds of $3.97 billion. This has been a significant undertaking, with both Intelsat and SES launching a record number of satellites in a short amount of time. This progress represents an important milestone in clearing spectrum for the 5G rollout in the US.