Baldur’s Gate 3 to Release on Xbox Before End of 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated role-playing game developed by Larian Studios, will be making its way to Xbox before the end of 2023. Director Swen Vincke confirmed the release timeframe and expressed the studio’s intention to deliver the game as quickly as possible.

Currently, Larian Studios is focusing on the release of the game on PS5, which is scheduled for just a few days from now, as well as the patches for the PC version. Vincke stated that the Xbox version is already in good shape and the finalization process is underway. The studio will then proceed with testing and certification requirements before releasing the game.

Originally, the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed due to issues with split-screen functionality on Xbox Series S. However, after a meeting with Xbox’s Phil Spencer, Larian Studios was granted an exception to drop split-screen on the Xbox Series S version. The team is still working towards optimizing the game for all platforms to ensure smooth gameplay at 60fps.

In addition, Larian Studios aims to reduce the game’s minimum system requirements on PC in order to make it more accessible to a wider audience. However, this task presents a significant challenge due to the complexity of the game’s systems and the need to maintain performance.

The studio is currently working on Patch 2, which is expected to be released before the end of the week. Vincke also addressed a bug that affected content from a character named Minthara and dispelled rumors about content cuts in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Defintions:

– Baldur’s Gate 3: A role-playing video game being developed and published by Larian Studios. It is the third main game in the Baldur’s Gate series.

– Larian Studios: A Belgian video game developer known for developing role-playing games, including Divinity: Original Sin and Baldur’s Gate 3.

– Xbox: A line of gaming consoles developed and owned by Microsoft.

Sources: IGN.