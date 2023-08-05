Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives First Post-Launch Hotfix Addressing Saving Issues

Larian Studios has released its first post-launch hotfix, known as Hotfix #1, for Baldur’s Gate 3. This hotfix aims to address numerous bugs and issues that players have encountered while saving their game.

One significant change in the hotfix is the removal of the version number that takes up a large amount of screen space. However, this change is applicable only during cutscenes and not throughout the entire game.

Another important fix in this hotfix is the temporary disabling of the cross-save feature. This has been done to tackle the saving issues that players have been facing. It is worth mentioning that while the cross-save feature is turned off on PC, it remains unaffected on Steam. Since PC is currently the only platform available for playing the game, this temporary measure is not a major concern.

Apart from the saving issues, the hotfix also addresses various bugs related to split-screen, cinematics, pop-in, lightning, and camera problems. A detailed list of all the changes can be found on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page.

Despite these issues, Baldur’s Gate 3 has had a strong start, attracting over 500K players on Steam just a day after its exit from Early Access. Currently available for full release on Steam, the game has plans for a PS5 version next month, and there is an ongoing development for a version for Xbox Series X/S.

IGN provides a review in progress and a range of helpful resources for more information and guides on playing Baldur’s Gate 3, including character building and details on the different classes and subclasses.