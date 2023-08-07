The Global Plug-In Electric Car Market: Top Manufacturers and Sales Figures

During the first half of 2023, a total of 5.8 million plug-in electric cars were sold, representing approximately 15% of total global car sales. The market is dominated by five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which together account for over half of all plug-in car sales.

The largest manufacturer in terms of plug-in car sales is BYD, with more than 1.2 million units registered in the first half of the year, giving them a market share of 21.4%. BYD has successfully increased its market share by several percentage points compared to the previous year.

Tesla, known for its electric vehicles, is also experiencing growth in the plug-in segment. They sold 888,879 units during the same period, capturing a 15.2% share of the market. Tesla’s market share has also improved compared to the previous year, despite only offering battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Volkswagen Group holds the third position among manufacturers, selling 425,761 units and claiming a 7.3% market share. Geely-Volvo follows closely behind in fourth place with 359,543 units sold and a 6.2% share. SAIC, including SAIC-GM-Wuling, secures the fifth spot with 322,921 units sold.

These top five OEMs collectively account for nearly 56% of all plug-in electric cars sold in the first half of 2023. When considering all-electric car registrations specifically, Tesla leads the market with 888,879 registrations, representing a 21.7% share. BYD closely follows with 615,064 units sold and a 15% share. The Volkswagen Group remains the third-best OEM, with 311,359 units sold and a 7.6% share.

Overall, these figures indicate a growing demand for plug-in electric cars. Certain manufacturers, such as BYD, Tesla, and the Volkswagen Group, are at the forefront of this market, leading in terms of both sales volume and market share.