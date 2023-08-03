Large Language Models (LLMs) Revolutionize Generative Artificial Intelligence

Large language models (LLMs) have changed the game in generative artificial intelligence (AI). They go beyond text and encompass images, speech, video, and music, redefining the possibilities. Leading technology giants and investors are heavily investing in LLMs, recognizing their immense potential.

However, there are several challenges that LLM creators must overcome. Collecting and classifying vast amounts of data is no easy task, and understanding the intricacies of model operation is essential for optimal performance.

Technology companies are leveraging LLMs to develop industry-specific generative AI products. Google has introduced PaLM 2, which powers its experimental chatbot, Bard. Legal tech companies like Harvey, Casetext, and LexisNexis have introduced LLM-based AI assistants for addressing legal matters. Bloomberg is using an LLM to tap into its extensive financial data. More players are expected to follow suit and launch their own specialized LLM-driven AI products.

Competition among technology companies to establish LLM dominance is intense, with investors showing great interest and providing significant investments. The focus has shifted from open-source versus closed-source models to parameter sizes and integration capabilities with external tools and APIs. Responsible and accountable practices, such as ensuring data privacy and combating misinformation and ethics violations, are now prioritized.

Ethical concerns, data privacy, deepfakes, and malicious intent are significant challenges for LLMs. Both open-source and closed-source LLMs face scrutiny, but closed-source models may face more criticism due to their lack of transparency. Without visibility into the underlying models, data sets, and assumptions, detecting privacy breaches, misinformation, and malicious intent becomes challenging. Collaboration between regulators, users, investors, and industry partners is crucial to promote accountability within this domain.

To explore the development of LLMs, the Generative AI Tracker®, created in collaboration with AI-ID, delves into how creators are addressing costs and ethical considerations. These advancements are pushing generative AI to new levels of sophistication and specificity within various industries.