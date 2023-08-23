Lara Croft Collaboration Announced for Call of Duty Warzone

In a surprising twist, iconic video game character Lara Croft is making a comeback in an unexpected way. Instead of starring in a new game, she will be featured in a collaboration with Call of Duty Warzone’s battle royale mode. The news has been met with excitement from fans who are eager to see Lara Croft in action once again.

Call of Duty Warzone has a history of collaborations, having recently teamed up with popular Amazon superhero show The Boys, as well as other franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Godzilla Vs King Kong, and even celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg. The addition of Lara Croft to this list of partnerships shows the game’s commitment to providing unique and engaging content to its players.

While details about the Lara Croft collaboration have not been revealed yet, it is expected to include a new character skin for Lara as well as additional weapon skins for players. This announcement may disappoint some Tomb Raider fans who have been eagerly awaiting news about a new game. However, it is speculated that this collaboration is a precursor to a larger announcement and could be a sign that a new Tomb Raider title is in development.

It is worth noting that a new Tomb Raider game was recently teased, leading many to believe that this collaboration is not a coincidence. Fans are hopeful that this crossover event is a hint towards an upcoming game release.

The Lara Croft Tomb Raider collaboration will be available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players. The release date for this content has not been shared yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting collaboration!

