Call of Duty Season 5 Introduces Lara Croft as New Operator

Call of Duty’s Season 5 has been full of surprises, including equippable dogs, the return of Snoop Dogg, and the option to play as Nicki Minaj. One of the most exciting additions to the game is Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, who will join the Operator ranks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on September 9th.

The developers at Activision have unveiled Lara’s in-game model, and it is a faithful representation of the character’s original design from the 1996 game. The model captures all the iconic elements of Lara Croft, including her classic outfit, braid, backpack, and dual pistols. However, it also adds a touch of modernity, making it a more realistic portrayal than her recent appearances in Fortnite and Tomb Raider Reloaded.

Interestingly, Lara’s in-game model features a jade pendant necklace, which is a nod to the Survivor trilogy of Tomb Raider games. This has led fans to speculate whether this design will be used in the next Tomb Raider game, which is currently in development at Crystal Dynamics and will unify the timelines of the Survivor era and the original Core Design-developed games.

In addition to Lara Croft, Season 5 of Call of Duty will introduce other exciting additions, including anthropomorphic bunny Operators, rapper 21 Savage, and a unique skin for the Operator Fender. Players will also have access to the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle, which includes three weapon blueprints, a vehicle skin, and other cosmetics.

