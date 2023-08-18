Venus Optics Set to Launch Compact Prime Lens: LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie

Venus Optics, the manufacturer of Laowa lenses, is preparing to release a new compact prime lens as part of its ‘Cookie’ prime lens series. This upcoming lens, known as the LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie, was showcased at the recent Photo & Imaging show in Shanghai, and its specifications have been shared on Venus Optics’ Weibo social media account.

The lens boasts full-frame coverage while maintaining a compact size of 67.1mm x 42mm and weighing a mere 160g. Despite its diminutive dimensions, the LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie accommodates a filter size of 39mm. Its maximum aperture of f/5 is relatively narrow for a wide-angle prime lens, but this can be compensated for when paired with a mirrorless camera equipped with in-body image stabilization (IBIS). With IBIS, slower shutter speeds can be used without the risk of camera shake.

Featuring a focal length of 15mm, the lens provides a 100-degree angle of view, and it has a minimum object distance of 0.12 meters. The optical construction includes two aspherical lenses for improved sharpness, four extra-low dispersion elements to minimize chromatic aberrations, and three high-refractive index elements to reduce both size and weight.

The LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie is expected to be available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica L, and Leica M mounts. Notably, it is pictured with electronic contacts, allowing for communication with the host camera—a feature typically uncommon in multi-mount Laowa lenses. Despite this, manual focus is still anticipated, although the presence of focus peaking makes the process relatively hassle-free.

At present, there is no information regarding pricing or availability. Nevertheless, considering the reasonable cost of the existing Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie, the new 15mm F/5 Cookie is expected to be an affordable option for photographers.

Read more:

– Best pancake lens

– Lenses for street photography

– Best cameras for travel

– Best wide-angle lenses

– Best standard zooms