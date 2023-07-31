Language Models like ChatGPT Preferred Over Human Physicians in Answering Health-Related Questions

New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine reveals that language models like ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, are preferred over human physicians when it comes to answering health-related questions. Although AI assistants will not replace doctors, integrating them into healthcare systems has the potential to revolutionize medicine.

The study conducted by researchers involved selecting 195 exchanges from the subreddit r/AskDocs, where verified physicians answered public questions. The original questions were presented to ChatGPT, and it was asked to generate responses. A panel of three licensed healthcare professionals then evaluated each question and response, without knowing whether the response came from a physician or ChatGPT.

The results of the study were striking. The panel preferred ChatGPT responses 79% of the time, rating them higher in quality and more empathetic. ChatGPT received significantly more “good” or “very good” quality ratings compared to physicians, as well as significantly more ratings as “empathetic” or “very empathetic.”

Integrating AI assistants like ChatGPT into healthcare systems offers the potential for physicians to receive faster and more accurate responses, while patients can benefit from more personalized and empathetic care. This has led to significant investment in AI, including OpenAI’s $10 billion deal with Microsoft Corp. this year.

The study also highlights the potential of AI assistants in reducing the burden on physicians. With doctors experiencing increasing workloads, AI can help manage their workload and enhance patient care. Ultimately, AI assistants like ChatGPT are not intended to replace doctors but rather to support them and improve the quality of care.

While this study demonstrates the transformative potential of AI assistants, their optimal impact lies in working alongside healthcare professionals.