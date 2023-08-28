The Case for Martian Volcanoes and Ancient Oceans Continues to Strengthen

Researchers studying Mars’ Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in our solar system, have made new findings that support the theory of ancient oceans on the Red Planet. They analyzed images of a wrinkled patch of land near the northern region of the mountain and concluded that it likely formed when lava flowed out of the summit millions of years ago. This lava would have encountered ice and water at the base of the volcano, leading to landslides that created the distinctive features seen today.

While the presence of streaked features on Mars has long been observed, the role of water in their formation has been a topic of debate. These new findings provide additional evidence for the theory that liquid water once flowed freely on Mars, which is now a frozen desert environment aside from ice at the poles.

The particular area of interest in the recent images is known as Lycus Sulci, and it stretches for 621 miles from Olympus Mons. The European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter captured these images earlier this year as part of its ongoing search for signs of underground water on Mars.

These findings build upon previous evidence found in July that suggested an ancient shoreline and the presence of liquid water within the cliffs surrounding Olympus Mons. It is believed that the lower part of the mountain collapsed as ice and water at its base became unstable due to lava flowing from its interior.

While these discoveries raise the possibility of past habitable environments on Mars, the exact conditions for life remain uncertain. It is unclear whether the Lycus Sulci region was conducive to sustaining life. However, on Earth, studies have shown that certain organisms, such as “lava crickets” in Hawaii, can survive in the extreme heat following volcanic eruptions.

Although any living organisms that may have existed in Mars’ ancient oceans would likely have perished along with the water, some scientists speculate that single-celled organisms may have survived in the planet’s ice caps. The fate of these potential microorganisms, if they exist, remains a mystery.

