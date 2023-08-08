Land Rover is planning to launch a new electric 4×4 model in 2027. This upcoming vehicle will serve as an entry-level option for the brand and will be based on the EMA electric car platform. The smaller electric model, potentially called the Defender Sport, will borrow design elements from the current Defender.

The dimensions of the new electric 4×4 are expected to be approximately 4.6m in length, 2m in width, and less than 2m in height. It will be longer than the Defender 90 but have the same width and a lower height. There may also be a shorter small wheelbase version available.

Land Rover’s CEO, Adrian Mardell, has confirmed that the new electric model, along with the Range Rover and Discovery, will be built on the EMA platform. The electric Defender will feature an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling fast charging at over 350kW. This means that a 20-80% charge could take as little as 15 minutes.

In addition, the new electric models will benefit from more energy-dense batteries, resulting in weight savings. These slimmer and more compact batteries will create more interior space while also providing improved ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability.

Although Land Rover has not released any official teasers or concepts for the new electric Defender, it is expected that a concept version might be showcased next year.