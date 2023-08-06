Thai Body Shop Builds Lamborghini Aventador Replicas from Old Toyotas

Thai shops are renowned for their expertise in crafting lifelike supercar replicas, and their latest creation is no exception. With its wide-bodied design, this Lamborghini Aventador replica began its life as a 1980s four-door Toyota sedan. Kit Racing body shop in Pathum Thani, Thailand, in collaboration with Ruammit Autopart, successfully transformed the old sedan into a functional supercar.

Although the build is currently a work-in-progress, Facebook photos shared by Kit Racing showcase the impressive transformation achieved with a budget of ฿400,000 (approximately $11,615). Not content with a mere cosmetic imitation, the replica boasts a custom steel chassis and a turbocharged Mitsubishi engine.

While the precise details of the construction process remain undisclosed, it is evident that the builders sourced parts from various other models to achieve the Lamborghini Aventador look-alike. This approach is commonly employed by replica builders to attain the desired aesthetics within a limited budget.

Thai body shops like Kit Racing and Ruammit Autopart consistently amaze with their ingenuity and creativity in crafting convincing replicas. This Lamborghini Aventador replica serves as yet another testament to their skill and commitment to their craft. They continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, delivering exceptional results that captivate automobile enthusiasts worldwide.