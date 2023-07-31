Lam Research: Price Target Raised by Barclays

Lam Research, a semiconductor company, received a price objective raise from Barclays, increasing it from $575.00 to $600.00. Barclays has maintained an equal weight rating on the stock. Other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research, rating it as hold. Evercore ISI raised their price target to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating. Berenberg Bank also raised their price target to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company to $725.00.

Six investment analysts have rated the stock as hold, while fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research stock opened at $721.26 on Thursday. It has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99, and a current ratio of 3.16. With a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, Lam Research has a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 11.44, and a beta of 1.46. Its 52-week low stands at $299.59, while the 52-week high is at $724.07.

In terms of financial performance, Lam Research reported earnings per share of $5.98 for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company generated revenue of $3.21 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research achieved a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. However, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lam Research Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing, refurbishment, and servicing of semiconductor processing equipment used in the production of integrated circuits. The company provides various product lines, including ALTUS systems for tungsten metallization applications, SABRE products for copper interconnect transition, SOLA products for film treatments, and VECTOR products for plasma-enhanced CVD ALD.