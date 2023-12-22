Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Northeast Ohio

Snowfall Expected in Northeast Ohio: Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northeast Ohio, as snowfall is anticipated Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service reports that a secondary cold front will pass through the Central Great Lakes, resulting in a surface trough near Lake Erie until Monday evening. While the region can expect a dusting to two inches of snow, the possibility of lake effect snow may bring more significant snowfall to northwestern Pennsylvania.

In the Akron-Canton region, the forecast for today calls for cloudy skies with a high of around 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Snow showers are likely to develop overnight, potentially mixed with rain before transitioning to all snow after 2 a.m. The low temperature will be around 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Precipitation is expected with a 70% chance, with new snow accumulation likely to be less than a half inch.

On Monday, there is a chance of snow showers until late afternoon, followed by a possibility of sprinkles and flurries. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees Fahrenheit and westerly winds reaching 13 to 15 mph. Snow accumulation should remain less than a half inch. In the evening, there may be a chance of flurries before 8 p.m., with a low temperature of around 26 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tuesday is expected to bring sunny skies and a high near 44 degrees Fahrenheit. However, gusty winds from the south with a speed of up to 26 mph may be present. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the winter weather advisory alerts residents to the potential hazards posed by snowfall, it also serves as a reminder for people to take necessary precautions such as driving safely, dressing warmly, and ensuring the appropriate maintenance of their property during inclement weather. Stay updated with the latest weather reports and follow any instructions or advisories from local authorities to ensure your safety.