New Crater on the Moon Likely Formed by Russian Probe Luna-25

NASA has released an image of a new crater on the Moon, most likely formed by the impact of the Russian probe Luna-25, which crashed onto the lunar surface about two weeks ago. The photograph was taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has been orbiting Earth’s natural satellite since 2009.

NASA’s teams compared images taken before and after the impact and observed a “new small crater,” according to a statement. The crater is approximately 10 meters in diameter and is located about 400 km from the planned landing site for Luna-25. The US space agency has sent commands to the LRO probe to go and observe the area provided by the Russian space agency Roscosmos as the estimated crash site.

Since the crater is “near the estimated impact point of Luna-25,” NASA’s teams “conclude that it is likely a result of this mission and not a natural projectile.” The Luna-25 probe, weighing nearly 800 kg, crashed onto the lunar surface on August 19 following an incident during a maneuver prior to its landing.

Just a few days later, India became the first nation to land a spacecraft near the Moon’s South Pole, an unexplored area that is now the focus of attention due to the presence of water in the form of ice.

Sources:

– Agence France-Presse