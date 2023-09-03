Russian Probe Luna-25 Crashes on the Moon, Creating a New Crater

Russian lunar probe Luna-25 crashed on the Moon’s surface on August 19th after an incident during a maneuver prior to landing. The impact of the probe has resulted in the formation of a small crater, according to the US space agency.

In a statement, NASA confirmed that the Russian Luna-25 probe was responsible for the creation of the new crater, based on information provided by the Russian space agency about the possible impact location. By comparing images taken in June 2022 and those taken after the impact, NASA was able to identify the presence of the new crater. The probability of it being formed by the failed landing of Luna-25 is much higher than the hypothesis of a natural projectile impact.

The crater measures approximately 10 meters in diameter and is located about 400 km away from the intended landing site. The photograph was captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a probe that has been orbiting the Moon since 2009.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has stated that the reasons for the probe’s crash, and its 800 kg weight, remain unexplained and are under investigation. Russian lunar missions have not achieved success in nearly 50 years.

Source: NASA, Roscosmos