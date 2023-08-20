Sanford Burnham Prebys Recruits Six Scientists in Record Time

The La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys medical research institute has successfully recruited the first six of the 20 new scientists they hope to bring to their team. Seven months after receiving a $70 million donation from local billionaire T. Denny Sanford, the institute has hired a cohort of six researchers, with one already starting work.

Dr. David Brenner, the president and CEO of Sanford Burnham Prebys, commented that it is unusual to hire six people in such a short period of time. He expressed excitement about the bright group of scientists coming from renowned institutions and bringing new technologies with them. The new hires will be focusing on exploring cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

The newly recruited scientists are as follows:

1. Shengjie Feng – Expert in cryo-EM imaging technology

2. Kelly Kersten – Studies the interplay between the immune system and cancer

3. Sanjeev Ranade – Researches the control of cardiac cells and congenital heart defects

4. Sanju Sinha – Professor at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Molecular Therapeutics Program

5. Kevin Tharp – Researches mitochondrial metabolism and its impact on cancer metastasis

6. Xiao Tian – Investigates the influence of non-gene molecules in cellular aging

According to Brenner, this group of scientists brings a unique set of skills and technologies that can be applied to various fields. The institute aims to foster collaboration and synergies among the researchers, as well as with the broader scientific community in San Diego, to drive innovative research forward.

Sanford Burnham Prebys focuses on studying various health issues, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegeneration, aging, and liver disease. Brenner hopes that this interdisciplinary approach can change the paradigm of how biomedical research is organized. He envisions regional cooperation among research institutions in San Diego, allowing them to compete on a national level and attract more philanthropic support.

Brenner himself has established relationships with industry leaders on and near the Torrey Pines Mesa, where Sanford Burnham Prebys is located. With his extensive experience in the field, including serving as vice chancellor for health sciences at UC San Diego, Brenner is well-positioned to drive collaboration and foster partnerships for scientific advancement.