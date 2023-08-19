A Study of the Rancho La Brea Tar Pits Reveals Detailed Timeline of North American Megafauna Extinctions

A recent study conducted at the Rancho La Brea Tar Pits in southern California has provided new insights into the extinctions of large mammals in North America at the end of the last Ice Age. The Pleistocene period brought an end to over 30 species of large mammals, including mammoths, mastodons, bison, and saber-toothed cats, but the exact timing and circumstances of these extinctions have remained unclear.

Researchers, led by Michael Waters, a professor in the anthropology department at Texas A&M University, examined the timing and cause of extinction by analyzing bones preserved in the tar. They used radiocarbon dating to determine the age of 169 bones from seven different animal species, including bison, horses, camels, ground sloths, saber-toothed cats, dire wolves, and American lions. The team also compared their findings to regional pollen and charcoal records, as well as data on human and large mammal populations across the continent.

The study revealed that the populations of Ice Age mammals in southern California remained stable from 15,000 to about 13,250 years ago. However, a sharp decline occurred thereafter, with all seven species becoming extinct between 13,070 and 12,900 years ago. This period coincided with a change in the environment characterized by warming and drying, making the land more susceptible to fires. Charcoal records indicated an increase in fires around 13,500 years ago, peaking between 13,200 and 12,900 years ago.

While humans coexisted with the megafauna for 2,000 to 3,000 years before their extinction, the study suggests that the impact of hunting on their demise was minimal due to the low population of humans at the time. Instead, the fires were likely the key factor, causing habitat loss and the rapid decline of the megafauna. The researchers believe that humans may have ignited these fires, which became more numerous during the extinction period.

This study has implications for understanding the changes occurring in southern California today. Rising temperatures, drying conditions, and an increase in fires mirror the climate changes that led to the extinction of the megafauna. The researchers caution that history may be repeating itself.

While this research focuses on extinctions at Rancho La Brea, it has the potential to provide insights into extinctions across North America. Mammoths and mastodons, for example, survived in various parts of the continent until around 12,700 years ago and were hunted by the Clovis people. The researchers are now dating megafauna remains from other locations to gain a broader understanding of these extinctions.

Rancho La Brea Tar Pits holds the world’s largest collection of Ice Age fossils and has been instrumental in studying animal and plant life at the end of the Pleistocene epoch for over a century. The findings of this study were published in the journal Science and were funded by the National Science Foundation and various Texas A&M-specific grants.